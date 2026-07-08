WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 7,280 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,007 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,050,040,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $418,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,198,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $822,618,000 after purchasing an additional 938,051 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $954,405,000 after purchasing an additional 928,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,707,873 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $227,783,000 after purchasing an additional 843,526 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.6%

NYSE EMR opened at $137.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.88 and a 200-day moving average of $141.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is 51.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on EMR

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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