WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,385 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,050 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners raised Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $283.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson received FDA approval for its Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF Platform, a new ablation catheter platform that could strengthen its electrophysiology business and help drive future growth. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson received FDA approval for its Dual Energy THERMOCOOL SMARTTOUCH SF Platform, a new ablation catheter platform that could strengthen its electrophysiology business and help drive future growth. Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Johnson & Johnson “will have lots of good news” about its blockbuster drugs, adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Jim Cramer said Johnson & Johnson “will have lots of good news” about its blockbuster drugs, adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted JNJ’s strong earnings surprise history and said the company has the ingredients to beat estimates again in its next quarterly report, reinforcing confidence ahead of earnings. Article Title

Zacks highlighted JNJ’s strong earnings surprise history and said the company has the ingredients to beat estimates again in its next quarterly report, reinforcing confidence ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: TipRanks included Johnson & Johnson among Dividend Aristocrat stocks with a “Strong Buy” rating from top analysts, which may support demand for the shares. Article Title

TipRanks included Johnson & Johnson among Dividend Aristocrat stocks with a “Strong Buy” rating from top analysts, which may support demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Several broader healthcare and market commentary pieces referenced JNJ as a defensive Dividend Aristocrat, but these were mostly general background items rather than company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Several broader healthcare and market commentary pieces referenced JNJ as a defensive Dividend Aristocrat, but these were mostly general background items rather than company-specific catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted that JNJ had slipped in the prior session, suggesting some near-term profit-taking even as longer-term fundamentals remain intact. Article Title

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.9%

JNJ opened at $258.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $154.80 and a one year high of $269.43. The company has a market cap of $622.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $236.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.88.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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