WealthPoint Financial LLC Invests $788,000 in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

WealthPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,517 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van Diest Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,422,000. Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 155,130 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $48,556,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Briggs Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,394,474 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $14,208,470,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michels Family Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $38,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,132,701. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,516 shares of company stock worth $7,344,604. 11.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. President Capital raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $375.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $435.00 price target (up from $427.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $393.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $413.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $368.48 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $162.00 and a one year high of $408.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.98 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

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Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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