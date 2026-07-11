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WealthShield Partners LLC Buys 2,659 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Parker-Hannifin logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 683.5% in the first quarter, buying 2,659 additional shares to bring its total holding to 3,048 shares worth about $2.73 million.
  • Parker-Hannifin reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $8.17 and revenue of $5.49 billion, both ahead of analyst estimates, while revenue rose 10.6% year over year.
  • The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $2.00 per share from $1.80, and analysts remain broadly positive with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $1,026.86.
  • Interested in Parker-Hannifin? Here are five stocks we like better.

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 683.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH traded up $11.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $960.96. 440,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,866. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12-month low of $692.02 and a 12-month high of $1,034.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $906.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $930.67. The company has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.23 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is currently 29.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $965.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,026.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,026.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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