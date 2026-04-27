Weaver Capital Management LLC Has $10.35 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Weaver Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,064 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of Weaver Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Weaver Capital Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $10,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $101,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Apple by 48.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $363,256,000 after purchasing an additional 465,393 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apple by 4.3% during the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 734,485 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $187,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,445 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total value of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. The trade was a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Apple to an "outperform" rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $303.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $271.06 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $260.03 and its 200 day moving average is $264.67. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.25 and a fifty-two week high of $288.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. Apple's quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple's payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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