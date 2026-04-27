Weber Capital Management LLC ADV Makes New Investment in Telos Corporation $TLS

Weber Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,794,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,152,000. Telos makes up 8.6% of Weber Capital Management LLC ADV's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Weber Capital Management LLC ADV owned about 2.43% of Telos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,042 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 112,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company's stock.

Get Telos alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Telos from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telos currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Telos

Telos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $4.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $342.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Telos Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.22 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Telos Corporation will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Edward Hutchinson Jr. Robbins sold 64,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $259,398.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 567,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,457.56. This represents a 10.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,723 shares of company stock worth $425,292. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation NASDAQ: TLS is a provider of cybersecurity, secure communications, and enterprise IT solutions designed to help organizations manage risk, accelerate mission delivery and maintain compliance. The company's core business activities encompass risk management and compliance automation, secure mobility, zero-trust architecture, cloud security, and identity and access management. Telos serves a diverse customer base that includes U.S. federal agencies, the Department of Defense, intelligence communities and select commercial enterprises.

Among its flagship offerings is the Xacta® platform, which automates assessment and authorization for IT systems and cloud environments, helping clients streamline compliance with NIST, FedRAMP and other frameworks.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Telos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Telos wasn't on the list.

While Telos currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here