Webster Financial Corporation $WBS Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS - Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,232 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 121,710 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.22% of Webster Financial worth $24,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,920,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $498,509,000 after acquiring an additional 107,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,516,110 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $347,184,000 after acquiring an additional 156,636 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Webster Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,246,364 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $330,207,000 after purchasing an additional 713,294 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,177,281 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $263,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,676 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth $142,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company's stock.

Webster Financial Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Corporation has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $77.69. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.58.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.78%.The firm had revenue of $769.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Corporation will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Webster Financial from $79.00 to $77.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Webster Financial

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

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