Webster Financial Corporation $WBS Stock Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS - Free Report) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Webster Financial worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WBS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 27.9% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $79.00 to $77.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Get Our Latest Report on WBS

Webster Financial Trading Up 1.5%

Webster Financial stock opened at $79.09 on Thursday. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.69 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.15.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $769.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.80 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 22.78%.Webster Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Webster Financial's payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

Further Reading

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