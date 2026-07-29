Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,670 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,256,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $11,396,496,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,794,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796,814 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $728,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,800 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,386 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,944,004 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,042,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,250 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:JPM opened at $357.49 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $279.10 and a 12 month high of $359.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $344.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $358.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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