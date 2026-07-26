Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 12,600 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,600 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,808,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,701,591 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $8,892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 162,264 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,856,018 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $4,449,491,000 after buying an additional 127,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,856,987,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,128,735 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,338,350,000 after buying an additional 611,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,445,880 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,951,609,000 after buying an additional 294,651 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $337.50 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $328.57 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The company has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $406.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Intuitive Surgical's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $653.00 to $604.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore set a $430.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $750.00 to $685.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $470.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $523.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Gary Loeb sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.14, for a total transaction of $169,656.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,426,080.80. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 7,169 shares of company stock worth $3,059,135 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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