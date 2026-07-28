Weiss Asset Management LP Has $987,000 Stock Position in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO - Free Report) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,820 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,128 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get HF Sinclair alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 6.3% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company's stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,037,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,702,000 after purchasing an additional 640,455 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DINO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $79.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $79.08.

Get Our Latest Report on DINO

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vivek Garg sold 717 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $51,545.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 11,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $824,937.75. The trade was a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 1,508 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.32 per share, with a total value of $100,010.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at $997,253.84. This trade represents a 11.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $954,694. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

HF Sinclair stock opened at $90.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $63.45. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.16 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.72.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio is 30.08%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HF Sinclair, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HF Sinclair wasn't on the list.

While HF Sinclair currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here