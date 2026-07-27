Weiss Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 372.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 18,114 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,966,000 after buying an additional 303,154 shares during the period. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,142,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,045,954,000 after purchasing an additional 291,165 shares during the period. Williamson Legacy Group LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 32,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock worth $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $521.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $851.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.22 and a 1 year high of $584.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $485.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $522.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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