Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $9.57 Million in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,569,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $122.92 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.37 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.55. The stock has a market cap of $294.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 165,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $22,516,524.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,444,607.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $875,044,378.32. This trade represents a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi lowered its price target on Palantir to $200 from $225 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside and pointing to expected commercial growth rebound. Benzinga article

Citi lowered its price target on Palantir to $200 from $225 but kept a rating, signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term upside and pointing to expected commercial growth rebound. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst write-ups highlighted Palantir’s strong growth profile, with Wall Street price-target averages implying meaningful upside and recent earnings estimate revisions moving higher. Zacks article

Multiple analyst write-ups highlighted Palantir’s strong growth profile, with Wall Street price-target averages implying meaningful upside and recent earnings estimate revisions moving higher. Positive Sentiment: Palantir and other major tech firms defended open AI models in Washington, which could help avoid new restrictions that might slow AI adoption and enterprise spending. Financial Times article

Palantir and other major tech firms defended open AI models in Washington, which could help avoid new restrictions that might slow AI adoption and enterprise spending. Neutral Sentiment: Several stories ahead of the Aug. 3 earnings report focused on Palantir’s business model, investor base, and CEO Alex Karp’s bullish comments on AI, but these were largely commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. TipRanks article

Several stories ahead of the Aug. 3 earnings report focused on Palantir’s business model, investor base, and CEO Alex Karp’s bullish comments on AI, but these were largely commentary rather than new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage noted that Palantir remains a high-growth AI name with strong free cash flow, but also emphasized that the stock has already fallen sharply in 2026 and is being judged against a demanding valuation. MarketBeat article

Other coverage noted that Palantir remains a high-growth AI name with strong free cash flow, but also emphasized that the stock has already fallen sharply in 2026 and is being judged against a demanding valuation. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear cautious ahead of earnings, with headlines saying Palantir is tumbling before the report and that concerns over valuation, competition from open-source AI, and broader AI stock weakness are weighing on sentiment. Yahoo Finance article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut Palantir Technologies to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $189.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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