Weiss Asset Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC - Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,223 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 116,220 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Everest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Van Diest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $121,000. Cannell & Spears LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 26.9% in the first quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 139,061 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,521 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Gibbs Wealth Management bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Compass Point downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 57.94% and a return on equity of 18.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. AGNC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Donna Blank sold 22,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $237,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 96,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,039,957.38. The trade was a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC's investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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