Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,291 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

Get HubSpot alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,581,922 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,838,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,424 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,188,191 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $533,993,000 after purchasing an additional 252,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in HubSpot by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,191,843 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $478,287,000 after purchasing an additional 42,948 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,981 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $477,138,000 after purchasing an additional 642,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,712 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $388,917,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.66, for a total value of $216,543.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,270 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,458.20. The trade was a 5.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total value of $1,567,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 93,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,243,270. This represents a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and sold 17,915 shares valued at $3,654,114. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HubSpot from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $382.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $381.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Up 9.1%

HUBS stock opened at $223.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.27. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.63 and a twelve month high of $568.16.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 5.66%. HubSpot's revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HubSpot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HubSpot wasn't on the list.

While HubSpot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here