Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,505 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oshkosh news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,100.24. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.4%

OSK opened at $154.51 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52 week low of $116.77 and a 52 week high of $180.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Oshkosh's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Oshkosh's payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Oshkosh from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oshkosh

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report).

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