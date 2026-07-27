Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases 4,274 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,130 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 500.2% in the first quarter. Everest Financial Group LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 28.9% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 32,442 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Dell Technologies by 19.9% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 24,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 78,282 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 224,671 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $36,875,000 after buying an additional 125,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $86,928,791.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,123,203.13. This trade represents a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 36,659 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,789,455.41. This trade represents a 82.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683 in the last ninety days. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $436.43 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $390.33 and its 200-day moving average is $239.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $494.67.

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Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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