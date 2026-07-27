Weiss Asset Management LP Sells 103,007 Shares of onsemi $ON

Weiss Asset Management LP reduced its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,113 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 103,007 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP's holdings in onsemi were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,357 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,206 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 61.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 24.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks were under pressure after a major peer posted a softer-than-expected outlook, which weighed on the whole semiconductor group and dragged onsemi lower with it.

Chip stocks were under pressure after a major peer posted a softer-than-expected outlook, which weighed on the whole semiconductor group and dragged onsemi lower with it. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution remains elevated ahead of onsemi’s next earnings report, scheduled for August 3, leaving the stock without an immediate near-term catalyst.

Investor caution remains elevated ahead of onsemi’s next earnings report, scheduled for August 3, leaving the stock without an immediate near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing concerns around onsemi’s planned all-stock Synaptics acquisition may also be contributing to sentiment, as the deal adds execution and integration risk.

Ongoing concerns around onsemi’s planned all-stock Synaptics acquisition may also be contributing to sentiment, as the deal adds execution and integration risk. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has noted that while onsemi has beaten earnings expectations in prior quarters, the market is currently focused more on industry weakness and the upcoming report than on prior results.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of onsemi from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $102.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on onsemi

onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $86.81 on Monday. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.56 and a twelve month high of $134.92. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The company's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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