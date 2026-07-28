Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $1.24 Million Position in NCR Atleos Corporation $NATL

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Get NCR Atleos alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in NCR Atleos in the first quarter worth approximately $3,051,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NCR Atleos during the 1st quarter worth about $3,552,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in NCR Atleos by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 211,815 shares of the company's stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 141,658 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in NCR Atleos during the first quarter valued at about $6,026,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NCR Atleos by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 22,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on NATL shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NCR Atleos from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of NCR Atleos from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of NCR Atleos in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos Price Performance

Shares of NATL stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.37. NCR Atleos Corporation has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NCR Atleos (NYSE:NATL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter. NCR Atleos had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 3.98%.NCR Atleos's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NCR Atleos Corporation will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NCR Atleos

NCR Atleos Corporation operates as a financial technology company in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Self-Service Banking, Network, and Telecommunications & Technology (T&T). The Self-Service Banking segment offers solutions, including a line of automated teller machine (ATM) and interactive teller machine (ITM) hardware and software, as well as related installation, maintenance, and managed and professional services; and solutions to manage and run the ATM channel end-to-end for financial institutions comprising back office, cash management, software management and ATM deployment, and others.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NCR Atleos, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NCR Atleos wasn't on the list.

While NCR Atleos currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here