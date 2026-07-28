Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. $JANX

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 93,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.15% of Janux Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JANX. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,350,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,850,000 after purchasing an additional 649,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Janux Therapeutics by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,853,951 shares of the company's stock worth $53,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,417,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,074,000 after buying an additional 227,676 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,392,523 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,017,000 after buying an additional 1,527,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,954,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,971,000 after buying an additional 188,326 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Janux Therapeutics from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore set a $22.00 target price on Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JonesTrading cut their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.08.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Maria Dobek sold 2,038 shares of Janux Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $28,878.46. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 32,270 shares of the company's stock, valued at $457,265.90. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Janeen Noel Doyle sold 4,059 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $56,947.77. Following the transaction, the insider owned 75,941 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,065,452.23. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Janux Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.52.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation intratumoral immuno-oncology therapies that harness the body’s innate and adaptive immune systems. The company designs and synthesizes proprietary Toll-like receptor (TLR) agonists to reprogram the tumor microenvironment. Janux is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol JANX.

Its lead programs include JTX-8064, a fully synthetic TLR4 agonist engineered for optimal stability and potency, and JTX-4014, a TLR1/2 agonist formulated for direct intratumoral administration.

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