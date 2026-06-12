Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $36.02 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,800 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 2.1% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $36,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Analog Devices by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 222,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $60,358,000 after purchasing an additional 69,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $95,802,000 after buying an additional 249,702 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 661.6% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,480,000. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,500,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analog Devices Trading Up 5.0%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $412.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $200.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $439.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

View Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total transaction of $7,354,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total value of $573,988.56. Following the sale, the director owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at $48,169,745.25. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 99,026 shares of company stock worth $39,447,281 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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