Welch Group LLC Has $71.46 Million Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,802 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 2.7% of Welch Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Welch Group LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $71,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,617,117 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,663,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,552 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 359.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,896,675 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $561,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after buying an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Wedbush set a $350.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of International Business Machines to a "peer perform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $306.94.

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International Business Machines Trading Up 5.1%

NYSE IBM opened at $271.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a twelve month low of $212.34 and a twelve month high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business's fifty day moving average is $253.83 and its 200 day moving average is $267.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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