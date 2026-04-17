Welch Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Welch Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 269.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $291.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at $675,764,755.36. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,243 shares of company stock worth $50,184,855. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $278.26 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $211.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $279.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.66 billion, a PE ratio of 105.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

See Also

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