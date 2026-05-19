Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,743 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 37,434 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $113,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 35,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth $147,165,000. Guerra Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 43.2% during the third quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc now owns 38,439 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,121.0% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 52.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 138,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.3%

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The stock's fifty day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.Wells Fargo & Company's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $2,613,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,270,933.80. This represents a 26.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen R. Patterson sold 60,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $5,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 169,496 shares in the company, valued at $14,813,950.40. This trade represents a 26.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,000. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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