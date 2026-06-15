Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,511 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 17,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $38,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $4,512,563,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,421,387 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,487,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,484 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,197,423 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,975,600,000 after purchasing an additional 188,186 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,625,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,922,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,606,215 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $895,466,000 after purchasing an additional 477,745 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:WFC opened at $83.67 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $71.93 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC raised Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Key Headlines Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

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About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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