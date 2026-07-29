Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,463,550 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,944,316 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.54% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $1,310,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 32,410 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company's stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE WFC opened at $86.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $72.78 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The company's fifty day moving average price is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.50 to $93.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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