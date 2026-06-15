Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Sold by Arax Advisory Partners

Arax Advisory Partners lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,356 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 46,294 shares during the quarter. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,359 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 36.9% during the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 20th. KGI Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $83.67 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.66. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $71.93 and a 1-year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $256.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Wells Fargo & Company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

Further Reading

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