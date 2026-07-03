Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Stock Position Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,395,209 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 78,453 shares during the period. Strs Ohio's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $111,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 111.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 51.2% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.34.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

Key Headlines Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo is expected to release Q2 earnings on July 14, with analysts looking for EPS of about $1.71 and revenue of $21.81 billion, setting up a potentially important catalyst for the stock. Article Title

Wells Fargo is expected to release Q2 earnings on July 14, with analysts looking for EPS of about $1.71 and revenue of $21.81 billion, setting up a potentially important catalyst for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $102 from $97 while keeping an Equal Weight rating, signaling improved valuation expectations. Article Title

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Wells Fargo to $102 from $97 while keeping an Equal Weight rating, signaling improved valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo passed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and is planning a double-digit dividend increase, which supports the stock’s income appeal and may help attract yield-focused investors. Article Title

Wells Fargo passed the Fed’s 2026 stress test and is planning a double-digit dividend increase, which supports the stock’s income appeal and may help attract yield-focused investors. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue Wells Fargo could benefit from upcoming earnings, with bullish commentary centered on the stock looking inexpensive and having room to rerate if results surprise to the upside. Article Title

Several recent articles argue Wells Fargo could benefit from upcoming earnings, with bullish commentary centered on the stock looking inexpensive and having room to rerate if results surprise to the upside. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest has increased, with Zacks noting Wells Fargo is being heavily searched as traders assess the next catalyst for the shares. Article Title

Investor interest has increased, with Zacks noting Wells Fargo is being heavily searched as traders assess the next catalyst for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage suggests Wells Fargo could receive a modest earnings lift from potential tariff refunds tied to a Supreme Court decision, though this is still uncertain and not yet reflected in prior estimates. Article Title

Some coverage suggests Wells Fargo could receive a modest earnings lift from potential tariff refunds tied to a Supreme Court decision, though this is still uncertain and not yet reflected in prior estimates. Negative Sentiment: Analysts continue to flag that Wells Fargo has lagged peers because of lower returns on equity and falling net interest margins, which remain key concerns going into earnings. Article Title

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $261.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.22.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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