Welltower Inc. $WELL Shares Sold by Cardano Risk Management B.V.

Cardano Risk Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL - Free Report) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 997,300 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,516,240 shares during the period. Welltower comprises 1.9% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V. owned 0.14% of Welltower worth $197,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $901,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 53.8% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 359,093 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $63,969,000 after buying an additional 40,360 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,930,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $358,915,000 after buying an additional 204,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 195,052 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,214,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Mizuho set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Welltower from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $230.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $221.65 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.97 and a 12-month high of $223.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.71.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.210-6.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Welltower's payout ratio is currently 146.53%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc NYSE: WELL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower's assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company's property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

See Also

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