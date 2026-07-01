Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $14.12 Million Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR - Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,873 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 13,440 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up about 1.5% of Wendell David Associates Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned about 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $458,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,143.8% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 164,722 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,767,000 after purchasing an additional 99,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $228.00 to $214.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $221.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Hope M. Jarkowski sold 1,966 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $304,730.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $155. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BR opened at $137.01 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $148.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.83 and a 12-month high of $271.91.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 15.03%.The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.410-9.580 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.76%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm's core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

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