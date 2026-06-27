Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,932 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,400 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.'s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the company's stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,985,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $1,691,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $322.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total transaction of $16,372,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This represents a 18.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 230,274 shares of company stock valued at $58,696,472 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE stock opened at $257.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $351.28. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5,154.99 and a beta of 3.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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