Western Digital Corporation $WDC Position Lowered by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC - Free Report) by 75.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,086 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 76,617 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP's holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 163.8% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 182 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 551.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 207.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Western Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.09, for a total value of $136,883.67. Following the sale, the insider owned 120,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,259,473.07. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 4,674 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.19, for a total transaction of $2,071,470.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 90,041 shares in the company, valued at $39,905,270.79. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,679 shares of company stock worth $18,049,314. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $310.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Western Digital

Western Digital Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $482.20 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $352.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.77. Western Digital Corporation has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 2.10.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.33. Western Digital had a net margin of 55.29% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Western Digital's revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Western Digital has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is an increase from Western Digital's previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Western Digital's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.99%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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