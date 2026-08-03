Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in HP Inc. $HPQ

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,444 shares of the computer maker's stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HP by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,094,388 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $2,943,063,000 after buying an additional 2,435,634 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,981,864 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $45,063,000 after acquiring an additional 157,464 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,899,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HP by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,977,716 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 103,175 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas grew its stake in shares of HP by 8,978.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 129,725 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 128,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $294,461.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 81,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,285,294.48. The trade was a 11.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. HP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of HP from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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