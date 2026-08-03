Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New $928,000 Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,741 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 137,799 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,046,000 after buying an additional 108,746 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA now owns 121,773 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,976 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,413 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 21,950 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,227,178.72. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $183,196.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 79,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,307,614.24. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,740 shares of company stock worth $583,576. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.25.

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SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $77.05 on Monday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $61.40 and a one year high of $91.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.930-7.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

Further Reading

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