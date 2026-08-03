Western Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,338,198,000 after purchasing an additional 389,168 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,108,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $862,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,600,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $418,557,000 after buying an additional 64,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,901,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $374,229,000 after buying an additional 137,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,190,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $329,111,000 after buying an additional 1,742,338 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $62.28 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.93 and a twelve month high of $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company's 50 day moving average is $68.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $934.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.97 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Skyworks Solutions's payout ratio is presently 147.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.22.

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Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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