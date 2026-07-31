Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,419 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,101 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 17,419 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Qualcomm during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $151.60 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $159.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.76.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.02). Qualcomm had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 21.01%.The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,529 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,441 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm reported record automotive revenue and raised its automotive outlook to approximately $7 billion, while automotive and IoT growth helped revenue exceed expectations. The company also highlighted plans to expand AI and data-center businesses and target $40 billion in non-handset revenue by fiscal 2029. Qualcomm Q3 earnings call highlights

Qualcomm reported record automotive revenue and raised its automotive outlook to approximately $7 billion, while automotive and IoT growth helped revenue exceed expectations. The company also highlighted plans to expand AI and data-center businesses and target $40 billion in non-handset revenue by fiscal 2029. Positive Sentiment: BMW selected Qualcomm as its lead compute silicon provider for future digital cockpit and advanced driver-assistance systems, supporting the company’s long-term automotive growth strategy. Qualcomm wins BMW chip supply deal

BMW selected Qualcomm as its lead compute silicon provider for future digital cockpit and advanced driver-assistance systems, supporting the company’s long-term automotive growth strategy. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm completed its all-stock acquisition of Modular, an AI software infrastructure company, strengthening its ambitions in generative AI, edge computing and data-center markets. Qualcomm completes Modular acquisition

Qualcomm completed its all-stock acquisition of Modular, an AI software infrastructure company, strengthening its ambitions in generative AI, edge computing and data-center markets. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Rosenblatt and TD Cowen maintained “buy” ratings, while Morgan Stanley, UBS and Susquehanna retained neutral or equal-weight views. However, all four firms lowered their price targets, with UBS cutting its target to $170 and Susquehanna to $160. Analyst price-target changes

Analyst sentiment remains mixed. Rosenblatt and TD Cowen maintained “buy” ratings, while Morgan Stanley, UBS and Susquehanna retained neutral or equal-weight views. However, all four firms lowered their price targets, with UBS cutting its target to $170 and Susquehanna to $160. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS was $2.21, narrowly below consensus, while revenue of $9.95 billion beat estimates but declined 4% year over year. EPS also fell from $2.77 a year earlier, reflecting weaker handset results and higher costs. Qualcomm Q3 earnings results

Fiscal third-quarter adjusted EPS was $2.21, narrowly below consensus, while revenue of $9.95 billion beat estimates but declined 4% year over year. EPS also fell from $2.77 a year earlier, reflecting weaker handset results and higher costs. Negative Sentiment: Fourth-quarter EPS guidance of $2.05–$2.25 was below the approximately $2.23 consensus midpoint, while management warned that rising memory costs, pricing pressure and a faster decline in Apple-related modem revenue could weigh on margins and profits. Qualcomm outlook and cost pressures

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Qualcomm to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Freedom Capital lowered Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Qualcomm from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $203.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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