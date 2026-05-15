Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,296 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,507 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $6,555,961,000 after acquiring an additional 266,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,357,572,000 after acquiring an additional 98,693 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,696,752 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $3,289,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381,572 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Oracle by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,303,992 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,897,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle is being highlighted for expanding its agentic AI and cloud footprint through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the view that its AI infrastructure strategy is gaining real-world traction. Oracle (ORCL) Expands Its Agentic AI Push Through U.S. Defense Partnerships

Oracle is being highlighted for expanding its agentic AI and cloud footprint through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the view that its AI infrastructure strategy is gaining real-world traction. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush and other analysts are sounding increasingly bullish, saying investors may be underestimating Oracle’s role in the next phase of AI demand and raising the company’s perceived upside. Oracle's AI Infrastructure Bet Gains Support

Wedbush and other analysts are sounding increasingly bullish, saying investors may be underestimating Oracle’s role in the next phase of AI demand and raising the company’s perceived upside. Positive Sentiment: Market chatter around President Trump’s disclosed Oracle holdings is adding momentum, with traders viewing it as an implicit endorsement of Oracle’s cloud and AI strategy. Oracle Stock (ORCL) Opinions on Trump’s Q1 2026 Trades Disclosure

Market chatter around President Trump’s disclosed Oracle holdings is adding momentum, with traders viewing it as an implicit endorsement of Oracle’s cloud and AI strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle added Cleveland Clinic CEO Tomislav Mihaljevic to its board, extending its healthcare ties and signaling continued focus on the sector. Oracle adds Cleveland Clinic CEO to board of directors

Oracle added Cleveland Clinic CEO Tomislav Mihaljevic to its board, extending its healthcare ties and signaling continued focus on the sector. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also notes Oracle’s strong revenue growth and heavy institutional interest, but some investors are weighing those positives against ongoing insider selling and elevated debt concerns.

Oracle Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE ORCL opened at $195.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.57 and a twelve month high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $562.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55. The business's fifty day moving average is $162.15 and its 200 day moving average is $182.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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