Western Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,431 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,236 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 148.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,210 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 934.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company's stock worth $165,667,000 after purchasing an additional 992,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,033,000 after purchasing an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after buying an additional 826,281 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts: Sign Up

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $340.31 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $295.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.63. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93. The stock has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 85.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the sale, the director owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. The trade was a 82.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research downgraded Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here