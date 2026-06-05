Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Cuts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,947,807 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 664,151 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.23% of Marvell Technology worth $165,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 12,456 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 198,794 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,714 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 271,478 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,607,462.20. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,757,828.80. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $118.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. HSBC set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $316.43 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $161.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $324.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.81 billion, a PE ratio of 108.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

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Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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