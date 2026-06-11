Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $14.38 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,820 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $18,093,665,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 421,013,782 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $132,114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alphabet by 8.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,529,742 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $24,240,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904,434 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $1,017,756,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $678,198,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $348.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its EPS estimates for Alphabet for FY2026 and FY2027, reinforcing the view that earnings are still trending higher as AI and cloud investment scale. Alphabet estimate update

Erste Group Bank raised its EPS estimates for Alphabet for FY2026 and FY2027, reinforcing the view that earnings are still trending higher as AI and cloud investment scale. Positive Sentiment: Google unveiled new Gemini features for small businesses, a sign that Alphabet is expanding AI monetization beyond consumer use cases and into more commercial customers. Google Gemini small business article

Google unveiled new Gemini features for small businesses, a sign that Alphabet is expanding AI monetization beyond consumer use cases and into more commercial customers. Positive Sentiment: Alphabet’s AI strategy continues to attract bullish commentary, including coverage of Google Cloud deals, Gemini user growth, and broader confidence in its long-term growth profile. Gemini users article

Alphabet’s AI strategy continues to attract bullish commentary, including coverage of Google Cloud deals, Gemini user growth, and broader confidence in its long-term growth profile. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary about the AI data-center boom “showing cracks” is more of an industry-wide caution flag than a direct Alphabet-specific setback, though it could cool some enthusiasm around hyperscaler capex. AI data center boom article

Market commentary about the AI data-center boom “showing cracks” is more of an industry-wide caution flag than a direct Alphabet-specific setback, though it could cool some enthusiasm around hyperscaler capex. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also highlighted Alphabet’s large AI infrastructure spend and financing moves, which support growth but may keep investors focused on near-term capex pressure. Alphabet convertible preferred stock article

Analysts also highlighted Alphabet’s large AI infrastructure spend and financing moves, which support growth but may keep investors focused on near-term capex pressure. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet and Meta were denied a new trial in the youth social media addiction case, leaving legal liability and reputational risk in place. Youth addiction case article

Alphabet and Meta were denied a new trial in the youth social media addiction case, leaving legal liability and reputational risk in place. Negative Sentiment: Google Cloud reported intermittent network disruptions in India after a fire at a third-party data center, a reminder that service issues can affect customer confidence even if the incident appears contained. Google Cloud India disruption article

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $353.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $355.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.33 and a 1 year high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,993 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.89, for a total value of $2,481,078.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,808 shares in the company, valued at $14,293,309.12. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $995,341.06. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 193,016 shares of company stock worth $17,282,549 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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