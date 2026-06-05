Westpac Banking Corp Has $142,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 16,065 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.83 and a 1-year high of $120.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.07% and a net margin of 7.59%.Booz Allen Hamilton's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

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