Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Westpac Banking Corp Has $142,000 Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Written by MarketBeat
June 5, 2026
Booz Allen Hamilton logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Westpac Banking Corp sharply reduced its Booz Allen Hamilton stake by 90.5% in the fourth quarter, leaving it with 1,682 shares valued at about $142,000.
  • Analysts remain cautious on BAH overall, with a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $88.00, even though Stifel Nicolaus recently set a bullish $110 target.
  • Booz Allen reported mixed quarterly results: EPS of $1.78 beat estimates, but revenue of $1.91 billion fell short and was down 5.9% year over year; the company also declared a $0.59 quarterly dividend.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH - Free Report) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 16,065 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 26.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $79.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 1-year low of $68.83 and a 1-year high of $120.04.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.87 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 76.07% and a net margin of 7.59%.Booz Allen Hamilton's revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.000-6.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton's payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation is a publicly traded management and technology consulting firm headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company provides a wide range of professional services and solutions in strategy, analytics, digital transformation, engineering and cyber security. Its expertise spans from supporting federal civilian agencies to defense, intelligence and homeland security organizations, as well as select commercial industries.

Key offerings include data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, software development and modernization, systems integration, and cyber risk management.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Booz Allen Hamilton Right Now?

Before you consider Booz Allen Hamilton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Booz Allen Hamilton wasn't on the list.

While Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
Your book is inside
Your book is inside
From Profits Run (Ad)
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
By Jessica Mitacek | May 30, 2026
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
By Leo Miller | June 1, 2026
tc pixel
The sell discipline that changed my mind after 30 years
The sell discipline that changed my mind after 30 years
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Apple’s Agentic AI Plans Could Be Its Biggest Growth Story Yet
Apple’s Agentic AI Plans Could Be Its Biggest Growth Story Yet
By Sam Quirke | May 29, 2026
These 3 CLO ETFs Target a Niche Corner of the Fixed-Income Market
These 3 CLO ETFs Target a Niche Corner of the Fixed-Income Market
By Nathan Reiff | May 31, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
AI Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren‘t Ready)
AI Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Before the Build-Out Was Over (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY for What‘s Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
Get READY for What's Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines