Westrock Coffee Company $WEST Shares Sold by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST - Free Report) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968,217 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,748,488 shares during the quarter. Westrock Coffee comprises about 2.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 1.00% of Westrock Coffee worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock Coffee during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WEST shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Westrock Coffee from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Westrock Coffee from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Westrock Coffee from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Westrock Coffee from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WEST

Insider Transactions at Westrock Coffee

In other news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 273,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,320,500. This trade represents a 5.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $290,715 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Westrock Coffee Price Performance

Shares of WEST opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Westrock Coffee Company has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock's 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $801.20 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $308.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.12 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 2,145.68% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee Company will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company is a global integrated coffee roaster and manufacturer that delivers end-to-end solutions across the coffee and tea supply chain. The company sources, roasts, blends, packages and distributes a diverse range of products, including hot and cold brew coffee, single-serve pods, instant and soluble coffee, tea, and specialty coffee extracts. Serving retail, convenience, foodservice and industrial customers, Westrock Coffee offers both private-label and co-packed branded products to meet the needs of supermarkets, quick-service restaurants, office coffee services and other channels.

Since its founding in 2008, Westrock Coffee has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish manufacturing facilities across North America, Latin America and Europe.

Further Reading

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