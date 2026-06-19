Westshore Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 301.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,105 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 0.8% of Westshore Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 404.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,963,384 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $15,619,771,000 after purchasing an additional 81,752,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 406.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,896,597 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,337,280,000 after purchasing an additional 38,441,898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 371.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $4,962,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,517,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 404.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,512,428 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,591,425,000 after buying an additional 18,854,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,733,483 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,482,543,000 after buying an additional 17,514,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE NOW opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $98.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the sale, the director owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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