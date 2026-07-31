WEX Inc. $WEX Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Free Report) by 111.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,873 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 112,378 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.61% of WEX worth $32,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEX by 794.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,802 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $132,563,000 after purchasing an additional 790,271 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEX during the third quarter worth $93,289,000. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,252,000 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $335,503,000 after purchasing an additional 400,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at $50,202,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEX by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,023 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $39,930,000 after purchasing an additional 231,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 20,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,010,739.20. The trade was a 8.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,183 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $208,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,919.80. This trade represents a 19.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,277,935. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about WEX

Here are the key news stories impacting WEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: SecureFuel expands WEX’s commercial-fleet technology offering. WEX introduced SecureFuel, an AI-powered fraud-prevention capability that analyzes fleet-card transactions and real-time vehicle data to identify and block potentially unauthorized fuel purchases before approval. The product could improve customer value, reduce fraud-related losses and support adoption of WEX’s fleet platform. WEX Introduces SecureFuel AI-Powered Fraud Prevention for Commercial Fleets

WEX introduced SecureFuel, an AI-powered fraud-prevention capability that analyzes fleet-card transactions and real-time vehicle data to identify and block potentially unauthorized fuel purchases before approval. The product could improve customer value, reduce fraud-related losses and support adoption of WEX’s fleet platform. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings exceeded expectations. WEX reported second-quarter revenue of $753.5 million, up 14.2% year over year, and earnings per share of $5.35, topping the $5.08 analyst consensus. Management guided to third-quarter EPS of $5.45–$5.65 and full-year EPS of $19.68–$20.08, indicating continued earnings growth.

WEX reported second-quarter revenue of $753.5 million, up 14.2% year over year, and earnings per share of $5.35, topping the $5.08 analyst consensus. Management guided to third-quarter EPS of $5.45–$5.65 and full-year EPS of $19.68–$20.08, indicating continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchase authorization provides potential support. WEX’s board previously approved a $1 billion buyback program, authorizing repurchases of up to approximately 21.2% of outstanding shares. Repurchases could support per-share earnings and signal management’s confidence in the company’s valuation.

WEX’s board previously approved a $1 billion buyback program, authorizing repurchases of up to approximately 21.2% of outstanding shares. Repurchases could support per-share earnings and signal management’s confidence in the company’s valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Investor communication is scheduled. CFO Jagtar Narula will participate in Bank of America’s SMID Cap Executive Insights Event on August 11. The event could offer updates on demand, guidance and SecureFuel adoption, but it is not an immediate earnings catalyst. WEX to Participate in the Bank of America 2026 SMID Cap Executive Insights Event

CFO Jagtar Narula will participate in Bank of America’s SMID Cap Executive Insights Event on August 11. The event could offer updates on demand, guidance and SecureFuel adoption, but it is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple executives recently reduced their holdings. Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Ann Elena Drew sold 3,400 shares for approximately $598,468, reducing her position by about 29.9%. Chief Accounting Officer Jennifer Kimball sold 1,183 shares worth approximately $208,859, cutting her holdings by 19.4%. Over the past six months, reported open-market activity included 24 insider sales and only one purchase, which may weigh on sentiment even though sales can reflect personal financial planning. WEX CAO Sells 1,183 Shares of Stock

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $178.00 target price on shares of WEX in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of WEX to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $183.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on WEX

WEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $185.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business's fifty day moving average price is $149.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.29 and a one year high of $191.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.27. WEX had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company had revenue of $753.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 19.680-20.080 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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