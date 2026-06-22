Weybosset Research & Management LLC Sells 31,089 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Weybosset Research & Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,851 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 31,089 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up 1.5% of Weybosset Research & Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Weybosset Research & Management LLC's holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,438 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $245,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth $201,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 176,628 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,395,000 after acquiring an additional 44,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15,976.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,511,144 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $24,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,744 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.65.

Read Our Latest Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

CHRW stock opened at $185.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.36 and a 1-year high of $203.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.24.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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