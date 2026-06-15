Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in Sezzle Inc. $SEZL

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Free Report) by 165.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,605 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 35,929 shares during the quarter. Sezzle makes up about 1.1% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Sezzle worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEZL. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Sezzle by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 72,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 59,145 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners raised its position in Sezzle by 8,595.5% in the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 11,565 shares of the company's stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sezzle by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,353 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Sezzle in the 4th quarter valued at $3,752,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sezzle by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 41,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Justin Krause sold 3,178 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total transaction of $374,114.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 72,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,529,638.04. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 25,439 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,627,848.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 449,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,480,454.80. This trade represents a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,279,887. 49.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of Sezzle stock opened at $132.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sezzle Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 6.96.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. Sezzle had a return on equity of 87.46% and a net margin of 30.83%.The business had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $127.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEZL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Sezzle from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Sezzle from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Sezzle in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sezzle from $94.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on Sezzle in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEZL

Sezzle Profile

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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