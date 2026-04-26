Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Sells 13,160 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,348 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 13,160 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.6% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after buying an additional 14,358,048 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819 in the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. CICC Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.

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NVIDIA Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $208.28 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $104.08 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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