Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in Valaris Limited $VAL

Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 583,937 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,249,000. Valaris makes up 0.7% of Whitebox Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Whitebox Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of Valaris as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Valaris by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 299,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,103,000 after acquiring an additional 52,278 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,618,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $908,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valaris by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,349,443 shares of the company's stock worth $328,382,000 after purchasing an additional 114,730 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Valaris Price Performance

Shares of VAL opened at $79.63 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average is $84.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.93. Valaris Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $114.12.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.75 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 45.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valaris Limited will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VAL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Valaris from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings cut Valaris from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VAL

Valaris Profile

Valaris PLC is a leading provider of offshore drilling services to the global energy industry. The company operates a diverse fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, including drillships, semisubmersibles and jackup rigs, designed to support exploration and production activities in deepwater, ultra-deepwater and harsh‐environment settings. Valaris serves a wide range of international oil and gas customers, offering turnkey drilling solutions, project management and advanced technology integration to enhance operational efficiency and safety.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Valaris maintains a significant presence in key offshore basins around the world.

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