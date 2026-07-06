Whittier Trust Co. Has $21.86 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,136 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $21,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 511 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,450 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 645 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 22,107 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $4,233,932.64. Following the sale, the director owned 88,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,959,287.52. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $232.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $218.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $217.65 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $218.55 and its 200-day moving average is $197.68. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $252.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line's payout ratio is 24.27%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line is a U.S.-based less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation company that provides regional, inter-regional and national freight services. Founded in 1934 and headquartered in Thomasville, North Carolina, the company has grown from a regional carrier into a national freight network, operating a broad system of service centers and terminals to move shipments for shippers of varying sizes and industries.

The company's core business is LTL trucking, offering scheduled pickup and delivery for palletized freight that does not require a full truckload.

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