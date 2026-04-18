Whittier Trust Co. Has $25.38 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,655 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $25,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silphium Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Home Depot by 77.2% in the third quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $443,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 534,564 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $216,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,239 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 59.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $349.34 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $352.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.31 and a 1-year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $348.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Home Depot from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial set a $424.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $414.17.

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Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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